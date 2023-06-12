Sanofi India (NSE:SANOFI) Price Target Increased by 7.84% to 7,241.87

The average one-year price target for Sanofi India (NSE:SANOFI) has been revised to 7,241.87 / share. This is an increase of 7.84% from the prior estimate of 6,715.17 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5,959.00 to a high of 8,623.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 6.61% from the latest reported closing price of 6,792.55 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sanofi India. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SANOFI is 0.13%, a decrease of 24.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.22% to 725K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 127K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANOFI by 20.45% over the last quarter.

MACSX - MATTHEWS ASIAN GROWTH AND INCOME FUND Investor Class Shares holds 124K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares, representing a decrease of 17.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANOFI by 15.90% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 116K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 122K shares, representing a decrease of 4.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANOFI by 19.23% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 94K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SANOFI by 1.57% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.