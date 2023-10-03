Sanofi in agreement with Janssen to develop E. coli the vaccine candidate

PARIS, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA on Tuesday announced it had reached an agreement with Janssen, a part of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N, to develop and commercialize a vaccine candidate for extra-intestinal pathogenic E.coli.

Under the terms of the deal, both parties will co-fund current and future research and development costs. Sanofi will pay $175 million upfront to Janssen, followed by development and commercial milestones.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

