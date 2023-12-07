Sanofi hails 12 potential $1 bln-a-year drug candidates

By Ludwig Burger and Anirudh Saligrama

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA has 12 drugs in development with the potential to make more than $1 billion in annual sales, the French drugmaker said on Thursday, as it faces pressure from investors for abandoning profitability targets to boost research spending.

The 12 drug candidates include nine medicines and vaccines each with 2-5 billion euros ($2.2-$5.4 billion) in peak sales potential, Sanofi said in a statement.

It also highlighted three "pipeline-in-a-product" assets with a potential of more than 5 billion euros in peak sales thanks to their potential to treat several conditions.

After a 15% plunge in Sanofi's stock on Oct. 27 when CEO Paul Hudson unexpectedly abandoned 2025 margin targets, investors have been seeking clarity on how much he plans to boost the research and development (R&D) budget and what the likely pay-off in new drug projects will be.

The drugmaker, which holds an R&D event for investors in New York on Thursday, said it expected its recently launched and future pharmaceutical assets to generate more than 10 billion euros of annual sales by 2030.

Its top-selling anti-inflammatory drug Dupixent, which it hopes to use in treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), often known as "smoker's lung", is expected to deliver low double-digit annual sales growth up to 2030, it said.

The shares gained 1% shortly after the 0800 GMT open, driven by the sales targets, particularly for Dupixent. The new guidance for the product implied 2030 sales of about 22 billion euros, 2 billion above expectations, analysts at JP Morgan and Jefferies said. "We see the Dupixent peak sales upgrade together with the detailed 2030 and beyond pipeline targets being well received," the JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Sanofi's head of R&D Houman Ashrafian said the company had "many very promising assets in mid- and late-stage development".

"We believe in our capacity to improve outcomes for patients globally, while bringing innovative new medicines to market and strengthening our leadership in immunology and neuro-inflammation," Ashrafian said.

Recently launched Beyfortus, used to prevent a common respiratory infection in infants, is among the assets the company expects to help generate its sales forecast.

Two products with potentially more than 5 billion euros in annual sales are eczema drug amlitelimab, to build on the success of mega-blockbuster Dupixent, and frexalimab against multiple sclerosis, both to be tested in costly phase III trials from next year.

Sanofi said an early-stage experimental pill against psoriasis and other inflammatory conditions, part of a class of drugs known as tumour necrosis factor or TNF inhibitors, had the same commercial potential.

