Sanofi Had Lost Some Mojo, New CEO Says. Now It's Playing to Win.

American depositary receipts of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi rose after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

American depositary receipts of the pharmaceutical company rose after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results.

The global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi has a new mantra that sounds a bit like something a high-school football coach might shout on the way out of the locker room: “Play to Win.”

It’s printed on the first page of the slide deck the company issued on Thursday with its quarterly financial results, and, according to CEO Paul Hudson, it is a common refrain in company meetings.

“People say, look, we’re about to make a decision. Are we playing to win on this?” Hudson said. “Or are we playing not to lose?”

Hudson knows that it’s not the most original motto. But he said that, at this moment for Sanofi (ticker: SNY), which has fallen out of favor in recent years, it is appropriate. The stock’s valuation is at the low end relative to its peers.

“It has sort of lost a little bit of its mojo,” Hudson said of the company. “It was playing a little bit not to lose, it was playing a little bit defensive. And I think playing to win is sort of an antidote to that.”

On Thursday, Sanofi announced earnings results that were a bit of a win for the company, sending shares of the company’s Nasdaq-traded American depositary receipts up 4.6% by late afternoon. The company earned 74 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2019, 4.6% better than the 70 cents analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Sanofi also disclose positive data from a Phase 2b study of an experimental multiple-sclerosis drug called SAR442168. The treatment will now progress into four Phase 3 trials.

Sales of Dupixent, an atopic dermatitis treatment sold as part of a partnership with Regeneron (REGN), meanwhile, were $745.4 million in the fourth quarter, 4.5% better than the Wall Street analyst consensus estimate of $713.5 million, according to FactSet. That is particularly good news for Hudson, who put Dupixent at the center of a plan to shake up the company he unveiled in early December, three months after he arrived.

At the time, Hudson said he expected Dupixent sales to surpass €10 billion, or $11 billion, a year. Now, he says that the strong sales of Dupixent in the fourth quarter are both a product of the increased focus he has championed, and an affirmation of his plan.

“The results show that we are right to bet on Dupixent,” he said. “The team have been working flat out long before I’ve arrived. All I’ve done is add a little bit of juice, and some prioritization.”

Other aspects of the reorganization plan that Hudson announced in December are under way. On Thursday, Hudson announced a slimming of his executive committee, and named the leaders of newly created core global business units. Hudson said that the new structure would be fully implemented in the second quarter.

On a call with investors on Thursday morning, Hudson said that he expected a previously announced plan to carve out Sanofi’s consumer health care business as a stand-alone unit within the company to take around two years.

Hudson told Barron’s that, by the end of 2020, results of his reorganization of the company should begin to emerge.

“You should see where we’ve identified priorities, that we are doing things ahead of what would normally be expected,” he said. “And you’ll see that as we gather pace towards the end of the year. I’m not naive. I’ve been around a little bit. Big organizations, mobilizing 100,000 people, is a cool thing, but it can take a little bit of time. I will say there’s a huge amount of energy and excitement around the company.”

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.