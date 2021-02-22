Sanofi, GSK To Refine Antigen Formulation Of COVID-19 Vaccine Based On Initial Phase 1/2 Study

(RTTNews) - Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline announced the initiation of a new phase 2 study to select the most appropriate antigen dosage for phase 3 evaluation of their adjuvanted recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The companies noted that the new phase 2 study will enable them to identify the final vaccine formulation for adults of all ages. The trial will consist of equal numbers of adults 18 to 59 years and those 60 years and above.

In December, phase 1/2 study results showed an immune response comparable to patients who had recovered from COVID-19 in adults aged 18 to 49 years, but a lower immune response in older adults.

The companies anticipate to further progress this vaccine candidate to phase 3 in second quarter of 2021, if the phase 2 study is successful. The vaccine is projected to be available in fourth quarter of 2021, if approved.

