Markets
GSK

Sanofi-GSK Reports Positive Data From COVID-19 Beta-containing Vaccine Trial

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Drug majors Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK plc (GSK.L) announced Friday positive data from their vaccine trial which evaluated an adjuvanted bivalent D614 and Beta (B.1.351) vaccine candidate.

Sanofi-GSK's vaccine is the first candidate to demonstrate efficacy in a placebo-controlled trial in an environment of high Omicron variant circulation. The vaccine candidate showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

The companies noted that primary vaccination with Beta-containing vaccine candidate delivered 64.7% efficacy against symptomatic infection in adults, and 75.1% efficacy in participants previously infected with COVID-19.

Earlier, Sanofi reported positive data from two trials conducted with its new next-generation COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate modeled on the Beta variant antigen and including GSK's pandemic adjuvant.

The companies will submit the data supporting this next-generation booster vaccine to regulatory authorities and indicate the potential of Sanofi-GSK's next-generation Beta-based booster to be a relevant response to public health needs.

These efforts are supported by federal funds from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority.

In the Sanofi and GSK partnership, Sanofi provides its recombinant antigen and will be the marketing authorization holder. GSK contributes with its pandemic adjuvant, both established vaccine platforms that have proven successful against influenza.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular