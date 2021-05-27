US Markets
GSK

Sanofi, GSK launch Phase III trial for their COVID-19 shot

Contributor
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MATTHEW CHILDS

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday they were launching Phase III trial, the late-stage before submitting approval, for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA and GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L said on Thursday they were launching Phase III trial, the late-stage before submitting approval, for their experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

Pending positive phase III outcome, the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter 2021 after having initially been targeted for the first half of this year before a setback.

Sanofi and GSK last December were forced to restart their trial when the vaccine showed a low immune response in older adults as a result of a weak antigen formulation.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GSK

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular