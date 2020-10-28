Sanofi, GSK Intend To Supply 200 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine To COVAX Facility

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GSK (GSK.L, GSK) have signed a Statement of Intent with Gavi, the legal administrator of the COVAX Facility, under which the companies intend to make available 200 million doses of their adjuvanted recombinant protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to the COVAX Facility. The COVAX Facility is part of COVAX, a global collaboration of governments, global health organizations, businesses and philanthropic organizations working to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

Sanofi and GSK initiated a phase 1/2 study on September 3, and anticipate first results in early December 2020, to support the initiation of a pivotal phase 3 study before the end of the year.

