Sanofi, GSK In Deal With UK Government To Supply Up To 60 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK,GSK.L) announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement with the UK government for the supply of up to 60 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The deal is subject to final contract.

The vaccine candidate, developed by Sanofi in partnership with GSK, is based on the recombinant protein-based technology used by Sanofi to produce an influenza vaccine, and GSK's established pandemic adjuvant technology.

Sanofi, which leads the clinical development and registration of the COVID-19 vaccine, expects a Phase 1/2 study to start in September, followed by a Phase 3 study by the end of 2020.

If the data are positive, regulatory approval could be achieved by the first half of 2021. In parallel, Sanofi and GSK are scaling up manufacturing of the antigen and adjuvant to produce up to one billion doses per year overall.

Kate Bingham, Chair of the UK Government's Vaccines Taskforce, noted that the Vaccine Taskforce can now add another type of vaccine to the three different types of vaccine it has already secured.

The companies are in active ongoing discussions on supply of the vaccine with the U.S. and the European Commission, with France and Italy on the negotiation team.

In addition to the recombinant protein-based vaccine in collaboration with GSK, Sanofi is also developing a messenger RNA vaccine candidate in partnership with Translate Bio.

Sanofi expects a Phase 1 study to start by the end of the year, and, if the data are positive, an approval at the earliest in the second half of 2021. Translate Bio has established mRNA manufacturing capacity and Sanofi expects to be able to supply annual capacity of 90 to 360 million doses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.