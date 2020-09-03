Sanofi, GSK Begin Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial For Adjuvanted COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced the start of Phase 1/2 clinical trial for their adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccine, with total of 440 healthy adults being enrolled across 11 investigational sites in the United States.

The vaccine candidate uses the same recombinant protein-based technology as one of Sanofi's seasonal influenza vaccines with GSK's pandemic adjuvant technology.

The companies expect first results early December 2020 which will support the initiation of a Phase 3 trial in December 2020, with the plan to seek regulatory approval in the first half of 2021.

Thomas Triomphe, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sanofi Pasteur, said, "The initiation of our clinical study is an important step and brings us closer to a potential vaccine which could help defeat COVID-19. Our dedicated teams and partner continue to work around the clock as we aim to deliver the first results in early December. Positive data will enable a prompt start of the pivotal phase 3 trial by the end of this year."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.