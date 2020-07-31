Sanofi, GSK: COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Selected By U.S. Government's Operation Warp Speed

(RTTNews) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L, GSK) and Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced they were selected by U.S. government's Operation Warp Speed to supply with 100 million doses of COVID-19 recombinant protein-based vaccine. The U.S. government will provide up to $2.1 billion for development including clinical trials, manufacturing, scale-up and delivery of an initial 100 million doses. Sanofi will receive the majority of the U.S. government funding.

Sanofi is leading the clinical development and registration of the COVID-19 vaccine and expects a Phase 1/ 2 study to start in September, followed by a Phase 3 study by the end of 2020.

The companies are in active discussions with global organizations and with the EU Commission - with France and Italy regarding global access to the coronavirus vaccine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.