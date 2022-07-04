Markets
Sanofi Global Health Launches Impact Brand For 30 Medicines In Low-income Countries

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Sanofi Global Health (SNYNF, SNY) announced the launch of Impact, a new brand of standard of care medicines which includes insulin, glibenclamide and oxaliplatin, for distribution in low-income countries. The medicines cover a wide range of therapeutic areas, including diabetes, cardiovascular disease, tuberculosis, malaria and cancer.

The company also announced the establishment of an Impact fund that will support startup companies and other innovators that can deliver scalable solutions for sustainable healthcare in underserved regions. The fund will provide inclusive businesses financing and technical assistance.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

