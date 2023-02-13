Sanofi Global Head Of R&D John Reed To Resign

(RTTNews) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Monday that John Reed, its Global Head of R&D, will be leaving the role to pursue a new opportunity outside the company.

Dietmar Berger has agreed to take the leadership of the team ad interim while the company is searching to identify the successor to Reed. Berger has been serving as Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of Development since he joined Sanofi in 2019.

Since joining Sanofi in 2018, Reed has helped reshape Sanofi's discovery and development of therapeutics.

Paul Hudson, CEO, Sanofi, said, "Under John's leadership, our R&D organization has built a robust pipeline and sharpened its research focus, employing cutting-edge therapeutic platforms and creating a culture that responds to the urgent needs of patients. ...As we continue to build an exciting Specialty Care and Vaccines portfolio, we look forward to the growing momentum of our pipeline. This is what we were aiming for when we laid our strategy in 2019, and the 2022 results we recently published confirmed our choices. 2023 will only strengthen our commitment to transform the practice of medicine."

In 2023, Sanofi will launch two first or best-in-class medicines that will address major needs in hemophilia and respiratory syncytial virus.

The company expects in the next 15 months 27 scientific readouts and two pivotal readouts in multiple sclerosis and COPD/chronic bronchitis, also within this year.

