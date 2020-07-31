Sanofi, Glaxo advance talks to supply up to 300 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to Europe -companies

Refiles to correct typographical error in headline to "doses" instead of "does"

July 31 (Reuters) - Sanofi SA SASY.PA and GlaxoSmithKline Plc GSK.L on Friday said they are in advanced discussions with the European Commission to supply up to 300 million doses of the drugmakers's experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The doses would be manufactured in European countries including France, Belgium, Germany and Italy.

Sanofi is leading the clinical development of the vaccine and expects to launch a pivotal trial by the end of this year.

(Reporting By Deena Beasley; editing by Grant McCool)

