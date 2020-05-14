US Markets

Sanofi gets priority U.S. FDA review for sutimlimab product

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

French healthcare company Sanofi said on Thursday that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulator had granted a priority review for Sanofi's sutimlimab product, which treats hemolysis in adults suffering from cold agglutinin disease.

PARIS, May 14 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA said on Thursday that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) regulator had granted a priority review for Sanofi's sutimlimab product, which treats hemolysis in adults suffering from cold agglutinin disease.

Sanofi said that if it won full regulatory approval, sutimlimab would be the first and only approved treatment for such patients. The target action date for the FDA decision is November 13, 2020, Sanofi said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular