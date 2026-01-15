BioTech
ARWR

Sanofi Gains China NMPA Nod For Myqorzo And Redemplo In OHCM And FCS Treatments

January 15, 2026 — 01:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi Winthrop Industrie announced that China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) has granted approval for two innovative Sanofi-licensed medicines. Myqorzo (aficamten) has been authorized for the treatment of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM), while Redemplo (plozasiran) has been approved to lower triglyceride levels in adult patients with familial chylomicronaemia syndrome (FCS) who are managed through dietary control.

Myqorzo is a selective, small-molecule cardiac myosin inhibitor to improve functional capacity and relieve symptoms in patients with oHCM, in which the myocardium, the heart muscle, becomes abnormally thick. It is the most common monogenic inherited cardiovascular disorder.

Redemplo is a small-interfering RNA (siRNA) medicine, suppressing the production of apoc-III, an important target for reducing triglycerides in patients with FCS. FCS is a severe and rare disease where extremely high triglyceride levels can lead to various serious signs and symptoms including acute and potentially fatal pancreatitis, chronic abdominal pain, diabetes, hepatic steatosis, and cognitive issues.

In August 2025, Sanofi acquired the rights to develop and commercialize Redemplo in Greater China from Visirna Therapeutics, a majority-owned subsidiary of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

SNY closed trading on January 14 at $47.89, marking a gain of $0.69 or 1.46% by the end of the regular session. However, in overnight trading later that evening at 8:09 PM EST, the stock slipped to $45.72, down $2.17 or 4.53%.

