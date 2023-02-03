Sanofi forecasts moderate profit growth on Dupixent demand

Adds details on business performance, CFO comment

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PAon Friday forecast moderate earnings growth this year, sayinghigher demand for its bestselling drug Dupixent would be partly offset by competition for multiple sclerosis pill Aubagio and product launch costs.

The Paris-headquartered drugmaker said it expected 2023 adjusted earnings per share to grow by a "low single digit" percentage, not taking into account an expected negative currency impact of between 3.5% and 4.5%.

Aubagio, with 2 billion euros in sales last year, will face competition from cheaper products over the next few months after losing patent protection, Sanofi said.

The company reaffirmed its target to achieve sales of Dupixent, jointly developed with Regeneron REGN.O, of 10 billion euros this year, up more than 20% from 8.29 billion euros in 2022.

Sanofi shares had plunged in August after disappointing trial results of a once-promising breast cancer drug candidate put the strength of its development pipeline in doubt. Legal claims that heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer have also weighed on the stock.

Analysts have said that this year's expected market debut of two new products, hemophilia A treatment Altuviiio and antiviral drug Beyfortus, would be important tests of the company's marketing prowess and a chance to regain investor confidence.

