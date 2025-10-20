BioTech

Sanofi: FDA Accepts SBLA For Tzield For Expedited Review

October 20, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said the FDA has accepted for expedited review the supplemental biologics license application for Tzield to delay the progression of stage 3 type 1 diabetes in adults and pediatric patients eight years of age and older recently diagnosed with stage 3 T1D. The sBLA is supported by the results from the PROTECT phase 3 study.

The company noted that FDA nominated Tzield for the Commissioner's National Priority Voucher pilot program based on its potential to address a large unmet medical need. The CNPV program aims to shorten the review process to 1-2 months.

