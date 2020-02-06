Sanofi eyes more EPS growth this year as it narrows focus

* 2020 EPS seen up around 5% at constant exchange rates * Q4 net income up 18.4%, Genzyme, vaccines lead the way * Q4 sales of Dupixent up 135% (Adds details) PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Sanofi said on Thursday its earnings per share were likely to rise by around 5% in 2020, weeks after it promised to focus on vaccines and key treatments including eczema medicine Dupixent until 2022. The French drugmaker, long viewed as an industry laggard, has changed its chief executive, its chief financial officer and its head of research over the last two years, and is hoping to shine again thanks to a pipeline shake-up and new cost cuts. It previously set a target of reaching a core operating margin of 30% by 2022, up from 27% last year. Sanofi said net income rose 18.4% to 1.68 billion euros ($1.85 billion) in the fourth quarter of last year thanks to double-digit growth sales at its speciality care business Genzyme and its vaccines unit. Revenue from Dupixent, also prescribed for other inflammatory diseases and developed with U.S firm Regeneron , was up 135% at 679 million euros. Like rivals including Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and Switzerland's Novartis , Sanofi, which announced cost savings targets last month, is trying to zoom in on potential blockbuster treatments and has stopped several unsuccessful programmes. ($1 = 0.9094 euros) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and John Stonestreet) ((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;)) Keywords: SANOFI RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1)

