Sanofi expects Q4 earnings boost from foreign exchange, flu vaccine sales

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 04, 2023 — 02:03 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA said on Wednesday that it expected its fourth quarter results, which will be published early next month, to reflect a boost from foreign exchange movements and from flu vaccine sales.

Sanofi conducts much of its business in the United States and since it reports results in terms of the euro currency, it would benefit from the strength of the U.S. dollar against the euro.

Sanofi said its preliminary estimate of currency movements were for a boost of between 4.5%-5.5% on Q4 sales and a positive impact of between 6%-7% on its fourth quarter core earnings per share.

