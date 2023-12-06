News & Insights

Sanofi expects nearly $11 bln in annual sales from pharma assets by 2030

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 06, 2023 — 09:40 pm EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA said on Thursday it will prioritise development in immunology and expects its recently launched and future pharmaceutical assets to generate over 10 billion euros ($10.77 billion) of annual sales by 2030.

