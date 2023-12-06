Sanofi expects nearly $11 bln in annual sales from pharma assets by 2030

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA said on Thursday it will prioritise development in immunology and expects its recently launched and future pharmaceutical assets to generate over 10 billion euros ($10.77 billion) of annual sales by 2030.

($1 = 0.9288 euros)

