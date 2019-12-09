Sanofi ends research in diabetes, narrows units to spur profits

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sanofi SASY.PA on Monday said it would end its research efforts in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases as part of a reorganisation plan that will narrow the number of its global business units in the hope of bolstering growth and profits.

The French drugmaker, which will gather investors on Tuesday in Cambridge, Massachusetts, also said it was targeting new savings of 2 billion euros ($2.20 billion) by 2022 as well as a core operating margin of 30% at that horizon compared to a ratio of 25.8% last year.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Sarah White)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.