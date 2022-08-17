Sanofi ends development of amcenestrant breast cancer treatment

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA on Wednesday said it would end the development programme of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at curing breast cancer.

The drugmaker said the drug "did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial."

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

