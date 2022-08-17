US Markets

Sanofi ends development of amcenestrant breast cancer treatment

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
French healthcare company Sanofi on Wednesday said it would end the development programme of amcenestrant, an estrogen receptor degrader aimed at curing breast cancer.

The drugmaker said the drug "did not meet the prespecified boundary for continuation in comparison with the control arm and recommended stopping the trial."

