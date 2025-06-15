Markets
Sanofi : Dupixent Shows Superior Results To Xolair In Phase 4 Study For Sinus And Asthma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) presented positive results from the EVEREST Phase 4 study involving adults with severe chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) and coexisting asthma. In the study, Dupixent (dupilumab) outperformed Xolair (omalizumab) across all primary and secondary efficacy endpoints related to CRSwNP, as well as all asthma-related endpoint.

The results reinforce Dupixent's efficacy in treating both upper and lower respiratory diseases by targeting IL-4 and IL-13—two key drivers of type 2 inflammation.

The companies noted that the safety results in the EVEREST study were generally consistent with the known safety profile of Dupixent in its approved respiratory indications, with similar overall rates of adverse events (AEs) observed between Dupixent (64%) and omalizumab (67%). Serious AEs were reported in 2% and 4% of patients treated with Dupixent and omalizumab, respectively. Additionally, AEs leading to study discontinuation were reported in 3% of Dupixent patients and 1% of omalizumab patients.

