Sanofi Discontinues Phase 3 MOBILIZE Trial For Riliprubart In Treating CIDP

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY), a biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday announced the discontinuation of the Phase 3 MOBILIZE trial for Riliprubart in treating chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, based on findings from an independent data monitoring committee.

Chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) is a rare neurological condition causing progressive weakness and sensory impairment in the arms and legs. The disease occurs when the body's immune system attacks the myelin sheaths around nerve cells in the peripheral nervous system. Approximately 30% of CIDP patients do not respond to standard-of-care treatments, and in 70% of treated patients, the response is considered incomplete.

Riliprubart is an IgG4 humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks C1 complement proteins in the innate immune system, to inhibit key inflammatory mechanisms driving demyelination and axonal damage in CIDP.

An independent data monitoring committee determined that riliprubart was unlikely to yield sufficient efficacy in treating CIDP. There were no safety issues reported with the drug.

Based on these findings, the company discontinued development of the Phase 3 MOBILIZE trial and stated that the ongoing Phase 3 VITALIZE trial for riliprubart in IVIg-treated CIDP patients will be evaluated accordingly.

The company further reported that no significant financial costs would be incurred due to the discontinuation, and no change in the guidance for 2026 was considered necessary. Additionally, the company assured assistance to all enrolled patients from the MOBILIZE trial in transitioning to other treatments.

SNY closed Tuesday at $44.73, up 1.94%. In the overnight market, shares are trading at $44.51, down 0.49%.

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