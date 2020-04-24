Sanofi confirms targets, strong demand for pain killers lifts Q1

Q1 net income up 16.1%, sales up 6.6%

PARIS, April 24 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA confirmed its 2020 outlook on Friday after posting stronger first-quarter results led by its specialty care unit and demand for over-the-counter medicines to treat pain and fever amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Sanofi said it expected the bump to its profits and sales from the pandemic to fade in the second quarter. There are currently no approved treatments or vaccines specifically for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The S&P 500 .SPX and the Nasdaq .IXIC turned negative at the close on Thursday after a report that U.S' Gilead Sciences GILD.O antiviral drug remdesivir had failed to help severely ill COVID-19 patients in its first clinical trial.

Sanofi's net income was up 16.1% at constant exchange rates in the first quarter to 2.04 billion euros ($2.20 billion) while sales rose 6.6% to 8.97 billion. The company said around half of the growth in sales and profits was attributable to the coronavirus pandemic.

Specialty care revenue, which includes the performance of Sanofi's star eczema treatment Dupixent, was up 31.3%. Sales of consumer healthcare products were up 4.2% with pain killer drugs Doliprane and Buscopan leading the way.

In February, Sanofi said it was targeting a rise of around 5% in earnings per share this year.

($1 = 0.9288 euros)

