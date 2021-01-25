Markets
CAPP

Sanofi, Capgemini, Generali, Orange Join To Create Digital Ecosystem In France

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY), Capgemini (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), Generali (GDEUF.PK, GE1G) and Orange (ORAN) announced plans to create a joint venture in France that will help model the healthcare solutions of the future. The companies will create a digital ecosystem to federate large companies and startups at a European level, around an open-innovation approach. The partners are planning an initial investment of 24 million euros in the new entity, which will be operational from June 2021 for the virtual platform and December 2021 for the physical platform.

The new digital ecosystem will be located in the heart of Paris. It will include a creative laboratory, a Fab Lab, a Data Lab and a Living Lab in which patients and healthcare professionals will be able to develop, test, adjust and assess solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CAPP ORAN SNY SNYNF

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular