Sanofi buys immunotherapy firm Kymab for up to $1.45 bln

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it had bought Kymab, a British clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialised in immunotherapy treatments for diseases like cancer, for an upfront payment of $1.1 billion.

Sanofi said it would gain full rights to KY1005 thanks to the transaction, an antibody that it said had the potential to treat a wide range of inflammatory disorders and immune-related diseases.

The deal price could increase by $350 million based on reaching certain milestones, the company added.

Kymab's pipeline also includes KY1044, a cancer asset currently in early phase 1/2 development.

The acquisition, to be paid in cash, is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of this year.

Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is acting as Sanofi’s legal counsel, Sanofi said, while J.P. Morgan is acting as financial advisor to Kymab and Goodwin PLC is acting as its legal counsel.

