Sanofi buys immunotherapy firm Kymab for up to $1.45 bln

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS, Jan 11 (Reuters) - French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA said on Monday it had bought Kymab, a British clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialised in immunotherapy treatments for diseases like cancer, for an upfront payment of $1.1 billion.

The deal price could increase by $350 million based on reaching certain milestones, Sanofi added.

Sanofi said it would full rights to KY1005 thanks to the transaction, an antibody with the potential to treat a wide range of inflammatory disorders and immune-related diseases.

