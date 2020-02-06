Markets
Sanofi Brain-penetrant BTK Inhibitor Meets Primary Endpoint Of Phase 2 Trial

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) said that brain-penetrant Bruton's tyrosine kinase or BTK inhibitor met primary endpoint of Phase 2 trial in relapsing multiple sclerosis.

The company noted that its BTK inhibitor will potentially be first disease-modifying therapy to address sources of multiple sclerosis damage in the brain.

The company plans to initiate four Phase 3 clinical trials in relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis.

Sanofi obtained global rights to develop and commercialize BTK inhibitor under a license agreement with Principia Biopharma.

