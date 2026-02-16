Markets

Sanofi: Beyfortus Study Shows Benefit For Infants Beyond First RSV Season

February 16, 2026 — 02:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNY) said a universal respiratory syncytial virus immunization program using Beyfortus or nirsevimab was associated with a statistically significant reduction in RSV-related hospitalizations in the second RSV season among infants immunized during their first season, according to a new study. The data was published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

"This universal RSV immunization program with Beyfortus showed decreased RSV-related hospitalizations and outpatient illness burden during the first season, with persistent impact seen on RSV hospitalizations through the second season," said Federico Martinón-Torres, Head of Pediatrics at Santiago University Hospital in Spain, and principal investigator of the NIRSE-GAL study.

