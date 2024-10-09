Sanofi : Beyfortus Data Reinforce Effectiveness Against RSV Disease & Hospitalization In Infants

(RTTNews) - Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said that the data featured at IDWeek from several national immunization programs will reinforce the proven efficacy and favorable safety profile of Beyfortus against RSV disease and hospitalization in infants. In just the first year of implementation, Beyfortus has demonstrated high real-world effectiveness consistently exceeding 80%. In addition, Beyfortus delivers the protection in the right dose for the right baby.

The company noted that the new Beyfortus (nirsevimab) data will be presented at the Infectious Disease Society of America's IDWeek 2024 annual meeting in Los Angeles, California, from October 16-19, 2024.

According to the company, Beyfortus doses continue to be shipped to meet global commitments ahead of the 2024-2025 RSV season. A second manufacturing filling line has been approved by regulatory authorities in the US, Canada, and Europe and represents the majority of supply for the 2024-2025 season. A third filling line, expected to provide additional doses for the 2024-2025 season, is approved by the European Medicines Agency and under review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.