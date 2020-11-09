Sanofi believes Europe better prepared to address pandemics

PARIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Sanofi's SASY.PA Chief Executive Paul Hudson said on Monday Europe was better prepared than it was previously to ensure a COVID-19 vaccine reaches the population as well as when it came to addressing future pandemics.

"We are in a completely different position than we were when we first began our dialogue at the beginning of the year," Paul Hudson said at a panel organised by the Financial Times.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont, Editing by Sarah White)

