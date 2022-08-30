Markets
Sanofi - Aventis : FDA Grants Priority Review To Efanesoctocog Alfa For Rare Bleeding Disorder

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for efanesoctocog alfa (BIVV001) for the treatment of hemophilia A, a rare and life-threatening bleeding disorder, Sanofi - Aventis Groupe said in a statement.

The FDA decision date for efanesoctocog alfa, an investigational factor VIII therapy, is set for February 28, 2023.

The Priority review is based on pivotal data from the XTEND-1 Phase 3 study. The study results demonstrated efanesoctocog alfa's ability to reduce annualized bleeding rates, which supports its potential as a therapy with best-in-disease efficacy.

Sanofi and Sobi collaborate on the development and commercialization of efanesoctocog alfa.

