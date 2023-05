PARIS, May 31 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi SASY.PA announced on Wednesday positive data for its frexalimab product aimed at treating multiple sclerosis, and that the firm plans to initiate pivotal trials in multiple sclerosis in early 2024.

