US Markets

Sanofi and U.S. group Translate Bio to work on COVID-19 vaccine

Contributor
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

French healthcare company Sanofi Pasteur and U.S. company Translate Bio announced on Friday plans to collaborate on developing a vaccine to treat the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world.

PARIS, March 27 (Reuters) - French healthcare company Sanofi Pasteur SASY.PA and U.S. company Translate Bio TBIO.O announced on Friday plans to collaborate on developing a vaccine to treat the coronavirus, which has killed thousands around the world.

The companies said Translate Bio would work on discovering, designing, and manufacturing a number of SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidates, while Sanofi would provide its expertise in the field of vaccines and support from its research networks.

"We are committed to leveraging different ways to address the COVID-19 public health crisis by testing treatments, as well as two vaccines using different platforms," said David Loew, Global Head of Vaccines at Sanofi, in a statement

"We believe the more approaches we explore, the better our likelihood of success in achieving this goal."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular