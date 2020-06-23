Sanofi and Translate Bio to expand vaccine collaboration

PARIS, June 23 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Translate Bio TBIO.O said on Tuesday they would expand collaboration on developing vaccines, in a deal which will give Translate Bio $425 million in upfront payments.

The companies said they would expand their existing 2018 collaboration to develop 'mRNA' vaccines for infectious diseases.

Translate Bio will get an upfront payment of $425 million, consisting of $300 million in cash and a private placement common stock investment of $125 million at $25.59 per share, marking a premium of 57.6% to Translate Bio's closing share price of $16.24 on June 22.

Translate Bio will also be eligible for potential future milestones and other payments of up to $1.9 billion, including $450 million of milestones under the 2018 agreement.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

