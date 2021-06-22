US Markets
Sanofi and Translate Bio start clinical trial for mRNA flu vaccine

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS, June 22 (Reuters) - French healthcare group Sanofi SASY.PA and U.S. partner Translate Bio TBIO.O have started a Phase I clinical trial evaluating an mRNA-based investigational vaccine against seasonal influenza, the companies said on Tuesday.

The trial will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of a monovalent flu vaccine candidate coding for the hemagglutinin protein of the A/H3N2 strain of the influenza virus.

Flu seasons dominated by A/H3N2 strain circulation activity tend to be more severe, especially among those considered at risk, such as older adults and younger children, the companies added.

