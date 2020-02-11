Sanofi and Regeneron's New Drug Could Be a Blockbuster, Analyst Says

SVB Leerink analysts have crunched the numbers, and they say that Paul Hudson, the new CEO of the French drug giant Sanofi, is right in his predictions for the company’s monoclonal antibody Dupixent.

Hudson has been extraordinarily bullish on Dupixent, which treats atopic dermatitis and asthma, among other conditions, and which the company sells with U.S. pharmaceutical company Regeneron. In comments in December, he said the drug’s peak sales could surpass €10 billion ($10.9 billion) a year.

“Holy Cow!” wrote analyst Geoffrey Porges in a note out Tuesday. “€10bn in Dupixent IS Achievable w/ Reasonable New Indication Forecast.”

Porges’s note, which includes a deep dive on other diseases that Dupixent could be approved to treat, concludes that the drug’s quick debut and the likelihood of more approvals means that Hudson’s revenue goal is reachable.

“We see Dupixent beating consensus in the near term with a faster asthma ramp and high treatment persistence in atopic dermatitis despite forthcoming competition,” Porges wrote. “Long term our revised forecast is now 10-15% above consensus with inclusion of risk-adjusted sales for multiple type 2 inflammatory conditions.”

Porges, who rates Regeneron (ticker: REGN) Outperform, set a new price target for its shares of $600, up from $465. Shares of Regeneron closed at $385.21 on Monday. Porges initiated coverage of Sanofi (SNY) on Monday at Market Perform, setting a price target of $58 on the company’s American depositary receipts.

The back story. Shares of Regeneron are up 2.9% this year, but down 7.2% over the past 12 months. Sanofi’s American depositary receipts are up 2% this year, and up 19.9% over the past 12 months. Sanofi reported strong earnings earlier this month.

What’s new. In his note on Monday, Porges wrote that Dupixent appears to be dominant in atopic dermatitis. “First approvals for the new entrants [in atopic dermatitis] could occur later this year, with multiple biologic and oral competitors expected on the market by 2021, but displacing Dupixent seems increasingly challenging given the robust efficacy, secondary benefits on other symptoms, and proven safety,” Porges wrote.

As for newer uses for the drug, Porges wrote that asthma would be a major indication, and that there are “multiple label expansion opportunities achievable within 2-3 years.”

In a separate note on Monday initiating coverage of Sanofi, Porges wrote that his Dupixent sales forecast was 9-10% above the Wall Street consensus, but his estimates for Sanofi’s vaccines division were below consensus.

Looking ahead. Porges wrote that Dupixent’s success in atopic dermatitis is a positive sign for the drug’s sales. “Dupixent’s rapid launch trajectory has given analysts more confidence in these consensus forecasts and in the potential of revenue to match management’s lofty targets and expectations,” Porges wrote. “Dupixent has launched faster than relevant immunology launch analogues of Humira, Cosentyx, Stelara, Otezla, and Xeljanz, and is on pace to more than double many of these products in year 5 of launch.”

Sanofi’s U.S. shares were down 0.4% to $50.99 shortly after the open on Tuesday. Regeneron was up 0.9% to $389.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%.

