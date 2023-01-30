US Markets
REGN

Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent wins new European Commission approval

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 30, 2023 — 01:08 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron REGN.O said on Monday that their Dupixent product had won approval from the European Commission to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), which is a condition that damages the esophagus.

"This latest approval establishes Dupixent as the only targeted medicine specifically indicated for eosinophilic esophagitis in the European Union," said George D. Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer at Regeneron.

s

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.