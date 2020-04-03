US Markets
Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent shows more encouraging results

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron REGN.O announced on Friday more encouraging results for their Dupixent product used to treat severe atopic dermatitis, often commonly known as eczema.

The companies said that Dupixent Phase 3 data showed a significant improvement in severe atopic dermatitis for children aged 6 to 11 years.

Dupixent is an important driver of growth for both Sanofi and Regeneron, given the competition on Regeneron’s flagship eye drug Eylea and pressures on Sanofi’s diabetes business.

