REGN

Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent product wins Chinese approval

PARIS, June 19 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and Regeneron REGN.O said on Friday that their Dupixent product had won regulatory approval in China to treat adults suffering from moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, often known as eczema.

"New regulations have paved the way for first-in-class treatments like Dupixent to be delivered to patients sooner and, in partnership with the government's Healthy China 2030 initiative, we plan to seek approval by 2025 for more than 25 innovative medicines for chronic and rare diseases and vaccines," Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson said.

    Most Popular