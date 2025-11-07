Sanofi And Regeneron's Dupixent Meets Primary Goal In Phase 3 Allergic Fungal Rhinosinusitis Study

(RTTNews) - Sanofi SA (SNY) on Friday announced that the pivotal LIBERTY-AFRS-AIMS phase 3 study of Dupixent, co-developed with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), for the treatment of individuals aged 6 years and older with allergic fungal rhinosinusitis (AFRS), has met its primary endpoint.

AFRS is a chronic type 2 inflammatory disease of the sinuses characterized by allergic hypersensitivity to fungi.

The study showed that Dupixent significantly improved signs and symptoms, including reductions in sinus opacification, nasal congestion, and nasal polyps, compared with placebo.

Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted the supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) for Dupixent for priority review, with a target action date of February 28, 2026.

