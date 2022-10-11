US Markets
REGN

Sanofi and Regeneron present more positive data for Dupixent product

Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

PARIS, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Healthcare companies Sanofi SASY.PA and partner Regeneron REGN.O presented on Tuesday more positive data for their Dupixent product.

The companies said new data showed that Dupixent showed a significant histological remission of eosinophilic esophagitis in children 1 to 11 years old. Eosinophilic esophagitis is a chronic inflammatory disease that damages the esophagus and prevents it from working properly.

