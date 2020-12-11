Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Delay COVID-19 Vaccine Program Due to Poor Immune Response in Older Adults

Two of the world's leading vaccine manufacturers have run into a big problem with their joint coronavirus vaccine program. Lackluster immune responses from some of the first patients injected with a candidate developed by Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) and GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) led the partners to announce on Friday morning that they were delaying the phase 3 trial that they'd planned to start this month.

Interim results from the companies' phase 1/2 clinical trial showed the original vaccine formulation generated sufficient immune responses in volunteers aged 18 to 49. Unfortunately, the immune responses it produced in older adults were lower than levels seen among patients who have successfully recovered from COVID-19.

Image source: Getty Images.

The partners aren't abandoning their recombinant protein-based coronavirus vaccine candidate, but the tests of it at its current concentration won't go much further. Instead, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to begin a phase 2 clinical trial testing an improved formulation of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate in February.

That study will include a group randomized to receive an authorized vaccine for comparison. This will most likely be a messenger-RNA (mRNA) based vaccine candidate from Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), or Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), and BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX). BNT162b2 from Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to receive emergency use authorization from the FDA on Friday afternoon following the positive outcome of Thursday's independent advisory committee meeting. Moderna's candidate, mRNA-1273 will be the subject of a similar meeting on Dec. 17.

The key component of the vaccine candidate developed by Sanofi is a protein that resembles a portion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus responsible for COVID-19. It's delivered in combination with an adjuvant made by GlaxoSmithKline to enhance the immune system's response to the antigens. This old-fashioned method of training the immune system has worked for generations, but it's beginning to look like the mRNA-based approach has a strong efficacy advantage. We'll know more when a head-to-head trial reads out next year.

10 stocks we like better than Sanofi

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Sanofi wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 20, 2020

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.