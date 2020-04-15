Sanofi and Glaxo Collaborate to Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Sanofi SNY and GlaxoSmithKline GSK, two of the world’s largest vaccines companies, have come together to accelerate the development of a novel vaccine to fight the global pandemic, COVID-19 caused by coronavirus. The companies have signed a letter of intent for developing an adjuvanted vaccine for COVID-19.

Adjuvant vaccines are created by adding an adjuvant to a vaccine, which leads to enhancement of immune response and demonstrate stronger and longer-lasting immunity against infections than the vaccine alone. An adjuvant vaccine may also support the delivery of an effective vaccine that can be manufactured at large scale.

The companies plan to initiate a phase I study on the coronavirus vaccine candidate in the second half of 2020. The vaccine if successfully developed will be available in the second half of 2021.

To make the vaccine, Sanofi will contribute the S-protein COVID-19 antigen developed using its recombinant DNA technology, which has helped produce an exact genetic match to proteins found on the surface of the virus. The company is using its technology for developing a coronavirus vaccine candidate, which is the basis of its licensed recombinant influenza product in the United States.

Meanwhile, Glaxo will provide its proven pandemic adjuvant technology for the development of the coronavirus vaccine candidate. This technology may reduce the amount of vaccine protein required per dose, which, in turn, will allow more vaccine doses to be produced.

Proven technologies of these leading companies may lead to a better and scalable coronavirus vaccine, which is the need of the hour. However, the vaccine is likely to be available after at leasta year from now, which is a significant amount of time, given the speed at which the infection has spread from China to more than 180 countries in a span of three months, affecting nearly 2 million people.

Shares of Sanofi and Glaxo have declined 8.4% and 14%, respectively, so far this year compared with the industry’s decrease of 7.1%.

We note that Sanofi has a collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (“BARDA”) related to the development of coronavirus vaccine. BARDA is funding the development of its recombinant-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, under the agreement. Meanwhile, the company has also collaborated with Translate Bio TBIO to develop an mRNA-based vaccine for coronavirus infection. The company is also evaluating its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, in collaboration with Regeneron to treat patients hospitalized with severe infection due to COVID-19.

Please note that several pharma/biotech companies are engaged in developing vaccines or treatments for the coronavirus infection. Moderna MRNA is one of the leading players in this field and is evaluating its mRNA-based vaccine in a phase I study. Pharma giant, J&J has announced plans to initiate a clinical study to evaluate its potential coronavirus vaccine candidate in September. However, all vaccine developments are in pre-clinical or early-stage development.

Sanofi Price

Sanofi price | Sanofi Quote

Zacks Rank

Sanofi sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Glaxo carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.