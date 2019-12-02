US Markets

Sanofi agrees to sell Seprafilm to Baxter for $350 mln - source

Contributor
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

France's Sanofi has agreed to sell its Seprafilm unit, which makes specialist surgical products, to U.S.-based Baxter for $350 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Removes extraneous word in first paragraph

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - France's Sanofi SASY.PA has agreed to sell its Seprafilm unit, which makes specialist surgical products, to U.S.-based Baxter BAX.N for $350 million, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The French pharmaceutical group is conducting a broad strategy review under new chief executive Paul Hudson, who will give some initial pointers on which businesses he wants to focus on at an investor day on Dec. 10.

Sanofi took on Seprafilm, which is used to help manage bleeding in abdominal and pelvis operations, in 2011 as part of its purchase of Genzyme.

Baxter officials were not immediately available to comment. A spokesman for Sanofi declined to comment.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Richard Lough)

((sarah.white1@thomsonreuters.com; + 33 (0) 1 49 49 56 85;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular