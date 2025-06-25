Sanofi To Advance Kymera's KT-485 Into Clinical Study

(RTTNews) - Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) Wednesday announced an update to its partnership with Sanofi (SNY), entered in 2020, through which Sanofi gets global rights to develop and sell Kymera's IRAK4 protein degraders in inflammation and immunology indications.

Sanofi has informed Kymera that it will advance KT-485, Kymera's drug candidate targeting IRAK4 for immuno-inflammatory diseases, into clinical studies and not proceed with KT-474. In preclinical studies, KT-485 had shown an improved target product profile as compared to KT-474.

Sanofi plans to initiate a Phase 1 study of KT-485 next year. It has also decided to exercise its participation election right for the IRAK4 target.

As per the agreement, Kymera achieved a $20 million milestone in the second quarter of 2025. It is also eligible to receive up to $975 million on achieving certain clinical, regulatory and commercial targets related to KT-485, including an additional milestone upon the start of Phase 1 study.

"Sanofi's intention to advance KT-485 into clinical testing and to direct all collaboration resources to the next-generation IRAK4 degrader is a reflection of the molecules compelling preclinical profile and of Sanofi's and Kymera's commitment to transform immunology treatment paradigms. Both companies have a strong belief in and commitment to targeting the IRAK4 pathway with degraders that are functionally differentiated from small molecule inhibitors, and to bringing forward the best oral medicines to patients living with immunological diseases," commented Nello Mainolfi, Founder, President and CEO, Kymera.

