Sanofi Acquires Inhibrx, Bolsters Rare Disease Pipeline

May 30, 2024 — 05:29 pm EDT

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi has finalized its acquisition of Inhibrx, Inc., expanding its portfolio with a promising treatment, SAR447537, for a rare disease known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The deal, valued at approximately $1.7 billion, plus a potential $5.00 per share upon hitting a regulatory milestone, enriches Sanofi’s rare disease pipeline and includes a strategic spin-off of Inhibrx Biosciences, which commenced trading under the ticker ‘INBX’. With the completion of this transaction, Inhibrx’s common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Market.

