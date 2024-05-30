Sanofi Acquires Inhibrx, Bolsters Rare Disease Pipeline

Sanofi (SNY) has released an update.

Sanofi has finalized its acquisition of Inhibrx, Inc., expanding its portfolio with a promising treatment, SAR447537, for a rare disease known as alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD). The deal, valued at approximately $1.7 billion, plus a potential $5.00 per share upon hitting a regulatory milestone, enriches Sanofi’s rare disease pipeline and includes a strategic spin-off of Inhibrx Biosciences, which commenced trading under the ticker ‘INBX’. With the completion of this transaction, Inhibrx’s common stock has ceased trading on the NASDAQ Global Market.

For further insights into SNY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.