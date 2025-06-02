Sanofi To Acquire Blueprint Medicines In $9.5 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) in a transaction valued at about $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis, including potential contingent value right payments.

The acquisition includes a rare immunology disease medicine, Ayvakit/Ayvakyt (avapritinib), approved in the US and the European Union, and a promising advanced and early-stage immunology pipeline. Furthermore, Blueprints established presence among allergists, dermatologists, and immunologists is expected to enhance Sanofis growing immunology pipeline.

As per the terms of the acquisition, Sanofi will pay $129.00 per share in cash at closing, representing an equity value of approximately $9.1 billion.

Blueprint shareholders also will receive one non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) which will entitle the holder to receive two potential milestone payments of $2 and $4 per CVR for the achievement, respectively, of future development and regulatory milestones for BLU-808. The total equity value of the transaction, including potential CVR payments, represents approximately $9.5 billion on a fully diluted basis.

Together with the CVR, the premium is approximately 33% over the closing price on May 30, 2025 and approximately 40% over the 30 trading days VWAP.

Sanofi will launch a cash tender offer for Blueprint, which is not subject to any financing conditions. Pending the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, Sanofi expects to complete the acquisition in the third quarter of 2025. The transaction is not expected to significantly impact Sanofi's financial guidance for 2025. However, it will be immediately accretive to gross margin and will enhance business operating income and earnings per share after 2026.

BPMC closed Friday's regular trading at $101.35 down $1.71 or 1.66%.

